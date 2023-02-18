In the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the press service of the Armenian government informed.

February 18, 2023, 09:09 ICRC head told Pashinyan organization will continue to contribute to solving problems in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the Armenian Government and ICRC. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the ICRC is the only international organization operating in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, especially given Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, significantly contributes to alleviating and solving various problems arising from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh by providing humanitarian support. According to the Prime Minister, the ICRC has key importance in the South Caucasus region.

The President of the ICRC stated that they will continue to contribute to the solution of the humanitarian problems of the NK population according to their mandate. Mrs. Spoljaric also mentioned the fact of effective cooperation with the Armenian government.

Pashinyan thanked the ICRC for providing communication between the Armenian captives illegally held in Azerbaijan until now and their families.