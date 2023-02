European Council President Charles Michel speaking at the Munich Security Conference said that the world community should decide on a new form of organization for the system of international relations.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Michel also expressed his hope that sooner or later such a political space will be created. In addition, he proposed to use the UN as a platform for discussions on the format of this organization.