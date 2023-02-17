The kindergarten building of the Khnushinak community of Artsakh's Martuni region is being renovated.

February 17, 2023, 16:10 With the support of the Artsakh Diocese, the kindergarten in Khnushinak is being renovated

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Kamo Mursalyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The renovation is being carried out within the framework of the charity program of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. I must say that even under these conditions, the work continues. The building had been newly built when the Artsakh Liberation War began. It was seriously damaged during both the first and the 44-day wars. We have 63 children attending kindergarten in the village," he informed.

Referring to the problems caused due to the blockade, K. Mursalyan considered the lack of diesel fuel to be of primary importance.

''Due to the blockade the agricultural seasonal work has been stopped. We have submitted an application to the district administration to get fuel, so that we can organize agricultural works. Seeds will also be provided," the head of the community said.

He informed that these days the health center, school, and shops continue to operate in the village.

"The school is heated with gas, however, due to the problem of frequent gas supply outages, we have installed wood stoves to organize the educational process," the head of the Khnushinak community concluded.