Russia reiterates readiness to organize a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

February 17, 2023, 15:40 Russia says ready to organize foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Zakharova added that Russia continues to support the process of signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. She said that in this context the Russian special envoy Igor Khovaev recently conducted “useful” visits to Yerevan and Baku.

“Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani parties confirmed their interest on our country’s mediation in this matter,” Zakharova said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Azerbaijan is currently being planned, the spokesperson added.