The process of establishing peace in the South Caucasus is something that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is “quite focused on”, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

February 17, 2023, 14:02 United States continues to work on peace in South Caucasus – State Department spox

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “…I think I’ve said this almost every time you’ve been in the briefing room, that peace in the South Caucasus is something that this administration, we continue to work on. It’s something that the Secretary himself is quite focused on as well. And so we welcome any efforts that will help us get to a durable peace, but I don’t have any travel or anything to preview,” Patel told the reporter.

Asked whether there’s anything that is preventing Louis L. Bono from travelling to the Caucasus region – given that he’s been serving in his capacity as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations for over two weeks now, Patel said there’s no barrier preventing him from doing so. “There’s certainly no barrier, but I will let – we’ll announce travel when we have it,” Patel added.