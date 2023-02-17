Artsakhpress

Politics

United States continues to work on peace in South Caucasus – State Department spox

The process of establishing peace in the South Caucasus is something that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is “quite focused on”, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “…I think I’ve said this almost every time you’ve been in the briefing room, that peace in the South Caucasus is something that this administration, we continue to work on. It’s something that the Secretary himself is quite focused on as well. And so we welcome any efforts that will help us get to a durable peace, but I don’t have any travel or anything to preview,” Patel told the reporter.
Asked whether there’s anything that is preventing Louis L. Bono from travelling to the Caucasus region – given that he’s been serving in his capacity as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations for over two weeks now, Patel said there’s no barrier preventing him from doing so. “There’s certainly no barrier, but I will let – we’ll announce travel when we have it,” Patel added.

     

Politics

Lukashenko signs protocol on amendments to CSTO Charter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on ratification of the Fourth Protocol on Amendments to the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The document was published on the national legal portal on Friday, Tass informs.

Azerbaijan parliament speaker: EU mission can hinder Baku-Yerevan settlement process

Sending a monitoring mission from Europe to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border can hinder the settlement process. This was announced by Azerbaijani parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at the legislature session today, news.am informs, citing APA.

United States continues to work on peace in South Caucasus – State Department spox

The process of establishing peace in the South Caucasus is something that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is “quite focused on”, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Borrell: EU calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

The EU has been closely following the developments along and around the Lachin corridor and their humanitarian implications, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said in his answer on behalf of the European Commission to Member of the European Parliament Demetris Papadakis’ written questions.

Nikol Pashinyan had an informal meeting with Charles Michel

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Munich, Germany.

Danger of renewed escalation by Azerbaijan remains high, says Armenian Foreign Minister

The danger of Azerbaijan instigating new escalation remains high, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Warning on genocide threat against Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh must become dire across the world with every day – Pashinyan

The illegal blockade of Lachin corridor led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, and the humanitarian crisis deteriorated further as a result of the energy blockade, and simultaneously an environmental crisis is happening, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.

Azerbaijan has partially restored gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

Azerbaijan has partially restored the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which had been blocked on February 8, the ArtsakhInfo Center informs

According to the presidential decree, state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement was established

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree to establish a state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement and to approve its individual composition.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Biden’s physician says he is ‘fit for duty’

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey’s Hatay province

Lukashenko: Belarus will fight together with Russia only in case of aggression

Blinken to visit Germany, Turkey, Greece

