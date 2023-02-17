Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law on ratification of the Fourth Protocol on Amendments to the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The document was published on the national legal portal on Friday, Tass informs.

February 17, 2023, 15:15 Lukashenko signs protocol on amendments to CSTO Charter

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Ratify the Fourth Protocol on Amendments to the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization dated October 7, 2002, signed on August 26, 2022," the statement said.

The document was ratified by the Belarusian parliament at the end of this year’s January. Under the Fourth Protocol, Article 8 of the CSTO Charter is supplemented by a provision on cooperation of member states additionally in the field of biological security, while Article 17 of the CSTO Charter is supplemented by a provision on the possibility of early termination of the powers of the CSTO Secretary General by a decision of the Collective Security Council.