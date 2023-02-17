Azerbaijan parliament speaker: EU mission can hinder Baku-Yerevan settlement process

Sending a monitoring mission from Europe to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border can hinder the settlement process. This was announced by Azerbaijani parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at the legislature session today, news.am informs, citing APA.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gafarova noted that she voiced her position regarding the deployment of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan during her meetings in Russia, too.

To note, the matter of sending an EU monitoring mission to Armenia arose after Azerbaijan's military aggression against Armenia in September 2022.