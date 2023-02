A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Turkey’s Hatay province late Thursday, ten days since the catastrophic earthquakes which killed over 40,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The epicenter of the new quake was the Mediterranean Sea, some 6 kilometers away from Arsuz, at a depth of 9.26 kilometers, Turkish media reported citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).