Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Munich, Germany.

February 17, 2023, 09:12 Nikol Pashinyan had an informal meeting with Charles Michel

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Munich Pashinyan will participate in the opening of the Munich Security Conference 2023.

“Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Munich on a working visit, had an informal meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.