Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Director of the center, Vardan Tadevosyan, told "Artsakhpress" that 23 people are currently receiving inpatient treatment at the institution.

"Every day, 26 children with autism and global development delay visit the rehabilitation center. Children with severe disabilities are brought from home to the medical facility and taken home by means of a vehicle owned by the center, while other children are brought by their parents.

These days, the Children's Health Center also operates, where 22 children visit every day. In general, we accept up to 50 ambulatory patients during the day," he informed.

The director of the Rehabilitation Centre noted that in the conditions of the blockade, even in the rehabilitation center, all methods of treatment, except hydrotherapy, continue to be used; the reason is irregular gas supply.

"The biggest problem of the center is, of course, heating. Due to the termination of gas supply, we use electric heaters, which do not heat sufficiently, which affects the quality of treatment. But everyone understands the seriousness of the situation. We also have solar water heaters, which provide 100 percent heating in good weather conditions, and partially in cold days," he informed.

"In the conditions of the blockade, we also continue the home visit program, supplying medical supplies to 350 families every month,'' he concluded.