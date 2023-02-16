Artsakhpress

Society

ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: 4 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

3 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

8 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 5 of them in critical condition.

A total of 105 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.


     

Politics

Danger of renewed escalation by Azerbaijan remains high, says Armenian Foreign Minister

The danger of Azerbaijan instigating new escalation remains high, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Warning on genocide threat against Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh must become dire across the world with every day – Pashinyan

The illegal blockade of Lachin corridor led to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, and the humanitarian crisis deteriorated further as a result of the energy blockade, and simultaneously an environmental crisis is happening, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said.

EU mission in Armenia to include police officers from Germany

The EU civilian monitoring mission which will be deployed soon to Armenia to monitor the border with Azerbaijan will include 15 German police officers, the German NTV reported citing German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

United States calls for de-escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan must de-escalate tension and proceed on a path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace, United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Homeland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly

On February 15, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Motherland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Turkey agree to intensify work around opening land border for citizens of third countries

Armenia and Turkey reached an agreement to intensify the work on opening the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries, Turkey’s Special Representative for Normalization with Armenia Serdar Kilic said.

Armenia, Turkey agree to restore Ani Bridge, take care of infrastructures “ahead of full opening of border”

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s readiness and intention for full normalization of relations and establishment of diplomatic relations and full opening of the border with Turkey.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Stepanakert Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center today

The Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center of Stepanakert, despite the problems caused due to the Azerbaijani blocking the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, continues working.

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday marks the Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions, Qahana.am reports.

Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.

Azerbaijan has partially restored gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

Azerbaijan has partially restored the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which had been blocked on February 8, the ArtsakhInfo Center informs

According to the presidential decree, state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement was established

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree to establish a state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement and to approve its individual composition.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

Lukashenko: Belarus will fight together with Russia only in case of aggression
Danger of renewed escalation by Azerbaijan remains high, says Armenian Foreign Minister
Armenian Church marks Feast of St. Vartan the Captain and Companions
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

Photos

Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Lukashenko: Belarus will fight together with Russia only in case of aggression

Blinken to visit Germany, Turkey, Greece

Washington plans to provide $9.9bn in additional budget support to Kyiv

Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 35 thousand

