Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 8 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions and post- implantation correction have been transported today, on February 16, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a press release.

February 16, 2023, 16:30 ICRC again facilitates transfer of patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: 4 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

3 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

8 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 5 of them in critical condition.

A total of 105 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross.