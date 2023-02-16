The danger of Azerbaijan instigating new escalation remains high, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

February 16, 2023, 16:13 Danger of renewed escalation by Azerbaijan remains high, says Armenian Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We live in a region full of security threats. It’s more than two months that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh continues as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin corridor,” Mirzoyan said in his speech at the opening event of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026 in Yerevan.

FM Mirzoyan said that Azerbaijan continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war and civilians captive and the fate of many missing persons and victims of forced disappearances remains unknown. Sovereign territories of Armenia are under Azerbaijani occupation as a result of the Azerbaijani attacks in May and November of 2021 and September of 2022. “And the danger of Azerbaijan instigating a new escalation remains high,” the Armenian FM said.