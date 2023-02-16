47 Russia nationals evacuated from Artsakh

On Wednesday, 47 Russian citizens were evacuated from Artsakh through Russian peacekeeping forces.
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Within the framework of the agreements reached, the evacuation of citizens of the Russian Federation who came to Nagorno-Karabakh earlier was carried out yesterday. A total of 47 people, including 8 children, have been taken out," stated the message in the Russian peacekeeping force's Telegram channel, news.am informs.