EU mission in Armenia to include police officers from Germany

The EU civilian monitoring mission which will be deployed soon to Armenia to monitor the border with Azerbaijan will include 15 German police officers, the German NTV reported citing German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The mission will begin its activities Monday, February 20.

Hebestreit said that the federal government of Germany made a decision to involve maximum fifteen police officers in the mission. The federal government is also proposing to include civilian experts in the team.

In total, the EU mission will be composed of nearly 100 men and women. The mission will be lead by a German federal police officer.

The EU established the civilian mission in Armenia in response to an official request by the Armenian authorities to deploy a full-fledged EU civilian mission on the ground. This deployment follows the successful experience of the EU Monitoring Capacity (EUMCAP) deployed previously on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border between 20 October 2022 and 19 December 2022. The EU Mission in Armenia is expected to support the EU’s efforts to promote peace, including President of the European Council Michel’s facilitated leaders’ meetings.

EUMA will be deployed in several locations across Armenia’s territory, in border regions with Azerbaijan. Its area of operation will cover the entire length of the border with Azerbaijan, including the Nakhchivan section. EUMA’s headquarters will be established in Yeghegnadzor. It will have several field offices and also a separate liaison office in Yerevan.