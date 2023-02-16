Blinken to visit Germany, Turkey, Greece

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Germany, Turkey, and Greece February 16 to 22. This is noted in a press statement issued Wednesday by US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Thursday, Blinken will travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss continued support for Ukraine, assistance to Turkey and the Syrian people, and the US commitment to transatlantic security and a rules-based international order.

Secretary Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base in Turkey on Sunday to see firsthand U.S. efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes. He will then travel to Ankara, where he will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and other senior Turkish officials to discuss continued U.S. support to Turkey and the Turkish people after the devastating earthquakes, as well as ways to further strengthen the US partnership with Turkey as a NATO Ally.

“In Athens, Greece, Secretary Blinken will meet with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Dendias, and Leader of the Opposition Alexis Tsipras to discuss defense cooperation, energy security, and our shared commitment to defend democracy. Secretary Blinken will launch the fourth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue on February 21,” the press statement concluded.