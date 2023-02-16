United States calls for de-escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan must de-escalate tension and proceed on a path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace, United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Well, I will leave it to those two governments to speak to their engagement. Our message to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, to the parties themselves, but also to the entire region is the need to find a way to de-escalate tensions to put this back on a path towards a comprehensive and lasting peace. We have been engaged in that effort; we’ve been engaged in that effort bilaterally, we’ve been engaged in that effort multilaterally, and we’ll continue to do everything we can as the United States directly with the parties, through multilateral institutions and groupings, to advance that cause. It is our hope that other countries will send precisely the same message, but I’m not in a position to speak to the messages that other countries are sending,” Price said when asked to comment on Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s trip to Turkey and its implications particularly for the peace efforts in the region.

Asked to comment on the “earthquake diplomacy” in terms of Armenia and Turkey not having a relationship before, Price said: “Well, we certainly welcome countries around the world stepping up and showing up for the people of Türkiye, for the people of Syria who have been devastated by these massive earthquakes that struck on February 6th. A number of countries have demonstrated a generosity of spirit that will be necessary if we are going to be able to address the full consequences and implications of these massive earthquakes. The United States has attempted to lead by example. So far, we have already contributed or announced $85 million in support from the U.S. Government to the response in Türkiye and in Syria. The Secretary, as Matt just alluded to, will have an opportunity to travel to Türkiye in the coming days, he’ll have an opportunity while there to witness some of what the U.S. Government is doing, and I think he’ll also be in a position to speak to what more the United States will be prepared to do for our Turkish allies and for the people of Syria in the days to come.”