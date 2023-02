His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will today travel to Aleppo on a pontifical visit to support the local Armenians following last week’s devastating earthquake, the Catholicosate of Cilicia reports.

February 16, 2023, 09:36 Catholicos Aram I to visit Aleppo

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: He is set to visit the Armenian Holy Mother of God Church in Aleppo to lead a mass commemorating St. Vartan the Captain and his companions.