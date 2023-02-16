Washington plans to provide $9.9bn in additional budget support to Kyiv

Dafna Rand, Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the US Department of State, announced that Washington plans to provide additional budgetary support to Kyiv in the amount of $9.9 billion, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Rand, this money will be provided to Ukraine in the near future.

She added that the US is ready to help the Ukrainian government to maintain the vitality of the country and provide additional budgetary support if necessary.

Also, the head of the Office of Foreign Assistance assessed the direct budget aid provided by the US to Ukraine earlier at $13 billion.