Washington plans to provide $9.9bn in additional budget support to Kyiv

Dafna Rand, Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the US Department of State, announced that Washington plans to provide additional budgetary support to Kyiv in the amount of $9.9 billion, RIA Novosti reports.
On February 15, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Motherland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.
Armenia and Turkey reached an agreement to intensify the work on opening the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries, Turkey’s Special Representative for Normalization with Armenia Serdar Kilic said.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s readiness and intention for full normalization of relations and establishment of diplomatic relations and full opening of the border with Turkey.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenia is not unfamiliar with the sorrow which befell upon thousands of families in Turkey as a result of the devastating earthquake, because the Armenian people faced the same tragedy in 1988.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a meeting in Ankara.
The Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted a motion tabled by MP Stephane Bergeron, calling on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor, guarantee freedom of movement, and avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar described Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Turkey as “historic”.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Azerbaijan has partially restored the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which had been blocked on February 8, the ArtsakhInfo Center informs
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree to establish a state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement and to approve its individual composition.
Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey through the land border, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan tweeted.
Today, on February 14, a ceremony of handing over blessed crosses to the children born during the blockaded Artsakh was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, which was initiated and sponsored by the leader of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.
Consul Babken Badalyan, Advisor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, Armen Gevorgyan, the head of the international rescue team of Armenia that arrived in Aleppo, and Sergey Bidzian, the commander of this search and rescue team, on Monday met with Hussein Diab, the governor of the Aleppo Governorate of Syria.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 7 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. 3 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.
The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.
