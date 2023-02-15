On February 15, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Motherland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The socio-economic problems developed in the republic as a result of the blockade and ways to overcome them, the initiative of the constitutional amendment, as well as the military-political situation were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State noted that the authorities of Artsakh continue to exert all efforts to find effective solutions to the problems in the current difficult situation.

According to President Harutyunyan, all processes and decisions of state importance should be based exclusively on the vital interests of the people of Artsakh, therefore, public solidarity and internal stability are more than required to face the existing challenges and avoid potential new trials.