Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Homeland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly

On February 15, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Motherland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Homeland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The socio-economic problems developed in the republic as a result of the blockade and ways to overcome them, the initiative of the constitutional amendment, as well as the military-political situation were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State noted that the authorities of Artsakh continue to exert all efforts to find effective solutions to the problems in the current difficult situation.

According to President Harutyunyan, all processes and decisions of state importance should be based exclusively on the vital interests of the people of Artsakh, therefore, public solidarity and internal stability are more than required to face the existing challenges and avoid potential new trials.


     

Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Homeland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly

On February 15, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Motherland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Armenia, Turkey agree to intensify work around opening land border for citizens of third countries

Armenia and Turkey reached an agreement to intensify the work on opening the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries, Turkey’s Special Representative for Normalization with Armenia Serdar Kilic said.

Armenia, Turkey agree to restore Ani Bridge, take care of infrastructures “ahead of full opening of border”

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s readiness and intention for full normalization of relations and establishment of diplomatic relations and full opening of the border with Turkey.

Int'l community must not remain indifferent towards any humanitarian crisis happening anywhere - Armenian FM in Turkey

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenia is not unfamiliar with the sorrow which befell upon thousands of families in Turkey as a result of the devastating earthquake, because the Armenian people faced the same tragedy in 1988.

Armenian Foreign Minister meets with Turkish counterpart in Ankara

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a meeting in Ankara.

Canada House of Commons committee calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

The Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted a motion tabled by MP Stephane Bergeron, calling on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor, guarantee freedom of movement, and avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

EU’s Toivo Klaar hails “historic” visit of Armenian FM to Turkey

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar described Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Turkey as “historic”.

Economy

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

All news from section

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Azerbaijan has partially restored gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

Azerbaijan has partially restored the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which had been blocked on February 8, the ArtsakhInfo Center informs

All news from section

According to the presidential decree, state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement was established

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree to establish a state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement and to approve its individual composition.

Armenia sends more humanitarian aid to Turkey through land border

Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey through the land border, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan tweeted.

The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh took place in Stepanakert

Today, on February 14, a ceremony of handing over blessed crosses to the children born during the blockaded Artsakh was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, which was initiated and sponsored by the leader of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.

Armenia rescuers receive letter of thanks from Aleppo Governorate

Consul Babken Badalyan, Advisor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, Armen Gevorgyan, the head of the international rescue team of Armenia that arrived in Aleppo, and Sergey Bidzian, the commander of this search and rescue team, on Monday met with Hussein Diab, the governor of the Aleppo Governorate of Syria.

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 7 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. 3 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Armenia sends more humanitarian aid to Syria

Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with the "Free Homeland-UCA" faction of the National Assembly
Azerbaijan has partially restored gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh
Armenia, Turkey agree to intensify work around opening land border for citizens of third countries
Armenia, Turkey agree to restore Ani Bridge, take care of infrastructures “ahead of full opening of border”
Int'l community must not remain indifferent towards any humanitarian crisis happening anywhere - Armenian FM in Turkey
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

All news from section

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 35 thousand

All news from section

NATO chief denies bloc’s involvement in conflict with Russia

US defense chief highlights need to integrate support for Ukraine

Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US

Most Read

month

week

day

Search