Azerbaijan has partially restored gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

Azerbaijan has partially restored the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh, which had been blocked on February 8, the ArtsakhInfo Center informs

February 15, 2023, 17:47

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Taking into account the insufficient volume of supplied gas, gas will be supplied to subscribers-residents of Stepanakert city for now.

After ensuring sufficient gas pressure, late in the evening, it is planned to restore the supply to gas stations in the capital and regional centers.