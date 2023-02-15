Armenia, Turkey agree to intensify work around opening land border for citizens of third countries

Armenia and Turkey reached an agreement to intensify the work on opening the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries, Turkey’s Special Representative for Normalization with Armenia Serdar Kilic said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Regarding the opening of the border for citizens of third countries, our minister mentioned in his speech that an agreement has been reached to intensify the work around this issue. The two ministers agreed, we will do everything possible to be able to swiftly, in a short period of time, launch the Margara bridge,” Kilic said after the Armenian and Turkish foreign ministers’ meeting in Ankara.