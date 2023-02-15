Armenia, Turkey agree to restore Ani Bridge, take care of infrastructures “ahead of full opening of border”

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s readiness and intention for full normalization of relations and establishment of diplomatic relations and full opening of the border with Turkey.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Our meeting today is taking place on the occasion of the deadly disaster, but being here in Turkey at this difficult moment, I’d like to once again reiterate Armenia’s readiness and intention to build peace in the region, and particularly to fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic relations with Turkey and fully open the border between Armenia and Turkey. Today we discussed certain details related to this process, we have an agreement to restore the Ani Bridge through joint efforts, and to take care of the respective infrastructures ahead of the full opening of the border,” the Armenian FM said after his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.