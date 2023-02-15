Int'l community must not remain indifferent towards any humanitarian crisis happening anywhere - Armenian FM in Turkey

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenia is not unfamiliar with the sorrow which befell upon thousands of families in Turkey as a result of the devastating earthquake, because the Armenian people faced the same tragedy in 1988.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I once again express condolences to the families of the many thousands of victims of the devastating earthquake, the people and government of Turkey, and I wish swift recovery to all those injured,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

“One of the bitterest pages of the history of my nation is the devastating Spitak earthquake of 1988, and today the sorrow which befell upon thousands of families in Turkey is not unfamiliar to us. Such natural disasters and their volumes go beyond the borders of countries, becoming global tragedies. And the world must act with a united front to overcome them. I believe that the international community must not remain indifferent towards any humanitarian crisis happening anywhere around the globe. And it was by this very principle that immediately after the devastating earthquake the government of Armenia made a decision to send rescuers and humanitarian aid to Turkey. I thank Mr. Cavusoglu for his words of appreciation addressed to our rescuers and overall the Armenian presence and support. I am very happy that our rescuers were able to save lives in cooperation with their partners,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.

FM Mirzoyan said it is very meaningful that the Armenian-Turkish land border, which is closed for over 30 years, was opened on February 11 for the Armenian humanitarian aid. “The same happened yesterday evening and in a few hours another batch of humanitarian aid will reach Adiyaman,” Mirzoyan said.