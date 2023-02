Armenian Foreign Minister meets with Turkish counterpart in Ankara

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a meeting in Ankara.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The meeting will be followed by an enlarged-format meeting.

The foreign ministers will then deliver press statements.

The Armenian Foreign Minister is then scheduled to visit Adiyaman in southeastern Turkey, where an Armenian search-and-rescue team is assisting in the earthquake response efforts.