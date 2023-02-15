According to the presidential decree, state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement was established

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree to establish a state commission for the organization and coordination of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh national-liberation movement and to approve its individual composition, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Commission will be chaired by Chairman of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan.

According to the decree, the state commission must discuss and approve the comprehensive program of the festive events within three days.