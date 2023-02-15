The Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted a motion tabled by MP Stephane Bergeron, calling on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor, guarantee freedom of movement, and avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
Canada House of Commons committee calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The motion will be referred to the House of Commons and will request a response from the Canadian government, reported the Armenian National Committee of Canada.