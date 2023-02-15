The Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs unanimously adopted a motion tabled by MP Stephane Bergeron, calling on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor, guarantee freedom of movement, and avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

February 15, 2023, 10:41 Canada House of Commons committee calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The motion will be referred to the House of Commons and will request a response from the Canadian government, reported the Armenian National Committee of Canada.