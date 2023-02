EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar described Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Turkey as “historic”.

February 15, 2023, 09:50 EU’s Toivo Klaar hails “historic” visit of Armenian FM to Turkey

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is a historic visit following Armenia’s decision to support its neighbour in need. Hopefully a harbinger of developments to come in the Turkish-Armenian relationship,” Klaar tweeted.