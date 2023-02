Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey through the land border, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan tweeted.

February 15, 2023, 09:34 Armenia sends more humanitarian aid to Turkey through land border

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Armenia continues sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected regions. Late last night, trucks loaded with the second batch of humanitarian aid crossed the Armenian-Turkish border through the Margara bridge,” Hunanyan tweeted.