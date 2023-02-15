Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the number of victims of earthquakes in Turkey has reached 35,418
Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 35 thousand
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ria Novosti informs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation to discuss the current situation in the South Caucasus, according to the Kremlin press service.
Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, met with Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the parliament of Azerbaijan, who is on an official visit to Russia.
The Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for Supporting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Igor Khovaev met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Azertac state news agency of Azerbaijan reported.
As Azerbaijan’s cruel blockade of Artsakh enters its third month, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo called for more U.S. efforts to bring an end to the man-made humanitarian crisis.
Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Wobke Hoekstra has said that the blockage of Lachin corridor will lead to a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh
Member of Parliament, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan held a meeting with Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and Artsakh State Minister’s Adviser, ex-Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan.
Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has initiated a process of constitutional amendment, the Presidential Office stated.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Today, on February 14, a ceremony of handing over blessed crosses to the children born during the blockaded Artsakh was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, which was initiated and sponsored by the leader of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.
Consul Babken Badalyan, Advisor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, Armen Gevorgyan, the head of the international rescue team of Armenia that arrived in Aleppo, and Sergey Bidzian, the commander of this search and rescue team, on Monday met with Hussein Diab, the governor of the Aleppo Governorate of Syria.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 7 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. 3 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria.
Today, chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, a working consultation was held with the participation of the leading staff of state bodies, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.
Due to Azerbaijani blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world,the field of urban development of Artsakh continues to suffer great losses every day.
The Artsakh Government is launching a fundraiser to support the Armenian community of Syria after the devastating earthquake.
The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.
Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.
The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.
