Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation to discuss the current situation in the South Caucasus, according to the Kremlin press service.

February 15, 2023, 09:05 Putin and Aliyev discuss situation on border with Armenia by phone

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The current situation in the South Caucasus region was discussed. The importance of consistent steps to ensure stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border was noted. In this context, the mood for the unconditional implementation of the entire set of relevant agreements of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the highest level was confirmed," the report said.



The prospects for further development of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, were discussed in detail. It was agreed to continue contacts in various formats.