The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh took place in Stepanakert

Today, on February 14, a ceremony of handing over blessed crosses to the children born in the blockaded Artsakh was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, which was initiated and sponsored by the leader of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress", informs about 100 of the 215 children born in Artsakh from December 12 to February 7 have received their symbolic cross; the rest of the babies will receive their blessed gifts in the coming days.

The ceremony started with the blessing by the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan after the holy liturgy performed on Tyarnyndarach.

"When Christ was 40 days old, he was brought to the temple. And, according to the order, when children are 40 days old, the parents are obliged to bring them to the church so that the child receives a blessing. For thousands of years, the church has followed this rule. And we, learning this format from the baby Jesus, try to bring our believers, their children, to the church, so that from that age they know Christ, accept Christianity and perceive in their hearts the truth that God conveyed to us.

Today, we are handing over blessed crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh by the great national philanthropist, church devotee Gagik Tsarukyan. Wearing them, our children will perceive and feel what kind of individuals the Armenian nation had and have. May the Lord protect our children," said the leader of the Diocese of Artsakh.

According to the mother of the newborn Arianna, Gohar Manucharyan, the attention shown by philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan inspires strength and hope for the mothers of Artsakh in these difficult times. "My daughter is the second child of our family; she was born on December 26.

On behalf of all mothers, I express my gratitude to the Tsarukyan family. I am sure that God will not leave our devotion to each other unnoticed," emphasized the mother of the newborn.