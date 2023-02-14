Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In all cases, the retailers had no documents supporting the purchase of the products. In order to control pricing and ensure a fair competitive environment, the Commission once again calls on business entities to refrain from selling products without supporting documents and at inflated prices.