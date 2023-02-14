Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, met with Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the parliament of Azerbaijan, who is on an official visit to Russia.

February 14, 2023, 17:25 Matviyenko, Gafarova address matters related to Karabakh issue settlement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Matviyenko, Russian-Azerbaijani relations are on the rise.

"The opening of the Consulate General of Russia in Azerbaijan would serve as a vivid example of allied relations between Russia and Azerbaijan," she added, in particular, News.am informs.

The head of the Azerbaijani legislature, for her part, emphasized that the relations between the two countries are stable and dynamic.

During the talk, the matters related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the work being done with respect to the Lachin corridor were also touched upon.