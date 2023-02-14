Armenia rescuers receive letter of thanks from Aleppo Governorate

Consul Babken Badalyan, Advisor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, Armen Gevorgyan, the head of the international rescue team of Armenia that arrived in Aleppo, and Sergey Bidzian, the commander of this search and rescue team, on Monday met with Hussein Diab, the governor of the Aleppo Governorate of Syria.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo informed that Babken Badalyan expressed his deepest condolences to the innocent victims of the earthquake in Aleppo, and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured. He noted that Syria is considered a friendly country in Armenia, and the latter is ready to provide necessary assistance in such situations, News. am informs.

Then, Armen Gevorgyan of the Armenian rescue team presented a summary of their work done in the past days, and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Aleppo Governorate.

Governor Hussein Diab, in turn, lauded the Armenian rescuers, and presented them a letter of thanks from the Aleppo Governorate.

Also, the interlocutors exchanged views on Armenian-Syrian relations.