OSCE MG Russian Co-Chair Igor Khovaev meets Azerbaijani President in Baku

The Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for Supporting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Igor Khovaev met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Azertac state news agency of Azerbaijan reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Other details from the meeting were not reported.

Before traveling to Azerbaijan, Khovaev visited Armenia and met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.