Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US

Japan's government intends to sign a large contract with the U.S. for the purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters Tuesday, news.am informs.

Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US

Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We intend to conclude a massive purchase contract," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News Agency. Hamada did not specify the exact number of missiles the Japanese side intends to buy. According to the agency, the plan is to purchase about 500 Tomahawk missiles in fiscal year 2023 (beginning April 1).

It is planned to allocate 211.3 billion yen (about $1.6 billion) for this purpose. The deployment of the missiles on warships is scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2027, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Tuesday.
On December 16, 2022, the Japanese government approved a new national security strategy, which is a fundamental document of defense policy. In particular, it spells out the right to launch counterstrikes against targets on the territory of a potential enemy. But preventive strikes on the territory of a potential adversary are not allowed.

The strategy prescribes an almost twofold increase in defense spending by 2027, to 2 percent of GDP (on the model of NATO). As part of its development of counterattack capabilities, Japan plans to increase the range of its Type 12 missiles to 1,000 kilometers. Their deployment on land is expected to begin from fiscal year 2026, on ships from 2028, and on aircraft from fiscal year 2030.


     

Politics

Matviyenko, Gafarova address matters related to Karabakh issue settlement

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, met with Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the parliament of Azerbaijan, who is on an official visit to Russia.

All news from section

OSCE MG Russian Co-Chair Igor Khovaev meets Azerbaijani President in Baku

The Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for Supporting the Armenia-Azerbaijan Normalization Igor Khovaev met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Azertac state news agency of Azerbaijan reported.

U.S. must step up efforts to bring an end to this man-made humanitarian crisis – Congresswoman Eshoo on Azeri blockade

As Azerbaijan’s cruel blockade of Artsakh enters its third month, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo called for more U.S. efforts to bring an end to the man-made humanitarian crisis.

Netherlands considers further European-level options to persuade Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Wobke Hoekstra has said that the blockage of Lachin corridor will lead to a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

MP Taguhi Tovmasyan, Artsakh ombudsman discuss possible measures to overcome humanitarian disaster

Member of Parliament, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan held a meeting with Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and Artsakh State Minister’s Adviser, ex-Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan.

Artsakh President launches constitutional amendment process

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has initiated a process of constitutional amendment, the Presidential Office stated.

Australian Shadow Foreign Minister calls on Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor, and keep it open

Australia’s Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Simon Birmingham has called on Azerbaijan to “open the corridor and keep it open”, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Economy

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

All news from section

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Society

Armenia rescuers receive letter of thanks from Aleppo Governorate

Consul Babken Badalyan, Advisor of the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, Armen Gevorgyan, the head of the international rescue team of Armenia that arrived in Aleppo, and Sergey Bidzian, the commander of this search and rescue team, on Monday met with Hussein Diab, the governor of the Aleppo Governorate of Syria.

All news from section

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 7 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. 3 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Armenia sends more humanitarian aid to Syria

Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria.

I am sure that all the problems we face are solvable. A working consultation chaired by Ruben Vardanyan was held

Today, chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, a working consultation was held with the participation of the leading staff of state bodies, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.

The implementation of new projects in the field of urban development remains uncertain due to the blockade. Deputy Minister

Due to Azerbaijani blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world,the field of urban development of Artsakh continues to suffer great losses every day.

Despite the severe blockade, the Government of Artsakh is launching a fundraiser to support the Armenian community of Syria

The Artsakh Government is launching a fundraiser to support the Armenian community of Syria after the devastating earthquake.

Kherkhan. Blockade. Day 60

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, many problems have arisen in the Kherkhan community of Artsakh's Martuni region.

Military

CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

All news from section

Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss regional security issues

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a phone conversation with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.

Kosovo Force command inspected the combat-readiness of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent

The combat readiness of the Armenian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo was inspected by the command of the Kosovo Force (KFOR), the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

US defense chief highlights need to integrate support for Ukraine
ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment
OSCE MG Russian Co-Chair Igor Khovaev meets Azerbaijani President in Baku
Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US
Kyrgyzstan to hold CSTO military exercises which Armenia refused to host
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

"Artsakhpress" news agency has held an exclusive interview with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan, which we bring to your attention.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

All news from section

Photos

Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

All news from section

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Sport

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

All news from section

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Diaspora

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

All news from section

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

International

NATO chief denies bloc’s involvement in conflict with Russia

All news from section

US defense chief highlights need to integrate support for Ukraine

Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US

Kyrgyzstan to hold CSTO military exercises which Armenia refused to host

Most Read

month

week

day

Search