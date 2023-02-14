Japan intends to buy a large batch of Tomahawk missiles from the US

Japan's government intends to sign a large contract with the U.S. for the purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters Tuesday, news.am informs.
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We intend to conclude a massive purchase contract," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News Agency. Hamada did not specify the exact number of missiles the Japanese side intends to buy. According to the agency, the plan is to purchase about 500 Tomahawk missiles in fiscal year 2023 (beginning April 1).
The strategy prescribes an almost twofold increase in defense spending by 2027, to 2 percent of GDP (on the model of NATO). As part of its development of counterattack capabilities, Japan plans to increase the range of its Type 12 missiles to 1,000 kilometers. Their deployment on land is expected to begin from fiscal year 2026, on ships from 2028, and on aircraft from fiscal year 2030.