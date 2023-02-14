CSTO Chief of Joint Staff says situation in area of responsibility remains difficult, tense

The situation in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains difficult and tense, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The situation in the CSTO area of responsibility can be described as difficult and tense, regrettably. The main source of the challenges and threats to military security are the destructive activity of some Western elites aimed at undermining the situation around the organization and in individual member states,” TASS quoted Sidorov as saying.

The Colonel-General added that the West has reserved the role of the “anti-Russian outpost” to Ukraine and made Ukraine a US “weapon” against Russia.