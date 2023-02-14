Kyrgyzstan to hold CSTO military exercises which Armenia refused to host

Kyrgyzstan will host the Indestructible Brotherhood military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces which were originally planned to be held in Armenia, the CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press conference.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Armenia decided not to host the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) joint peacekeeping exercises this year because holding the exercises in the current situation was deemed as inexpedient.

“The Indestructible Brotherhood joint military exrcises are planned to be held on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, during which the post-conflict regulation issues, peacekeeping actions in crisis zone will be developed,” Sidorov said.