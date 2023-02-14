Armenia sends more humanitarian aid to Syria

February 14, 2023 15:09

ICRC facilitated transfer of seven people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 7 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system as well as pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on February 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. 3 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons, the Artsakh InfoCenter informs.