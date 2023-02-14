As Azerbaijan’s cruel blockade of Artsakh enters its third month, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo called for more U.S. efforts to bring an end to the man-made humanitarian crisis.

February 14, 2023, 11:28 U.S. must step up efforts to bring an end to this man-made humanitarian crisis – Congresswoman Eshoo on Azeri blockade

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As Azerbaijan’s cruel blockade of Artsakh enters its third month, the U.S. must step up our efforts to bring an end to this man-made humanitarian crisis,” Eshoo tweeted.

“I’m proud to be an original cosponsor of H.Res.108, a bipartisan resolution condemning this inhumane blockade and urging the Biden Administration to hold the Aliyev regime accountable by sanctioning Azerbaijani officials and ending U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan,” the Congresswoman added in a separate post.