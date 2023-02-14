Netherlands considers further European-level options to persuade Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Wobke Hoekstra has said that the blockage of Lachin corridor will lead to a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Dutch foreign minister made the statement in response to questions by MPs Agnes Mulder and Don Ceder, the Federation of Armenian Organizations in the Netherlands (FAON) reported.

He said that the government of Netherlands is also looking at what further options there are at a European level to persuade the Azerbaijani authorities to end the blockade.

“The Federation of Armenian Organizations in the Netherlands (FAON) thanks the MPs Agnes Mulder and Don Ceder for their questions to Foreign Minister Wobke Hoekstra on Azerbaijani illegal blockade of Lachin corridor and informs that in response to the questions the Dutch Foreign Minister agrees that the blockage of Lachin corridor will lead to a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In his letter to the Parliament of 10 February 2023 Minister Hoekstra says that the Netherlands supplies humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh through the EU with the support of ICRC, as only ICRC has access via Lachin Corridor to Nagorno Karabakh.

The Minister writes that The Netherlands has called on the Azerbaijani authorities in various talks and statements to comply with the provisions of the trilateral agreement.

“On January 19, 2023, I spoke on the phone with the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers. During the telephone conversation with my Azerbaijani counterpart, I conveyed my concerns about the humanitarian situation and asked the Azerbaijani side to ensure free movement. On the same day, the Prime Minister delivered the same message to Azerbaijani President Aliyev in the margins of the World Economic Forum”, says the Minister.

The Minister adds that in accordance with the motion by Ceder and Mulder, the cabinet is also looking at what further options there are at a European level to persuade the Azerbaijani authorities to end the blockade," FAON said in a press release.