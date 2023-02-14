MP Taguhi Tovmasyan with Artsakh officials discuss possible measures to overcome humanitarian disaster

Member of Parliament, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan held a meeting with Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and Artsakh State Minister’s Adviser, ex-Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I have received Gegham Stepanyan and Artak Beglaryan, current and previous Human Rights Defenders of the Republic of Artsakh.

We held a discussion about the possible means to overcome the humanitarian disaster arisen as a consequence of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, a number of issues on human rights protection of Artsakh Armenians.

I always stand for Artsakh and our compatriots,” Tovmasyan said in a statement.