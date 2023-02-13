Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko called for greater unity in the Collective Security Treaty Organization as he met with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov on 13 February, BelTA reports.

February 13, 2023, 17:33 Lukashenko calls for greater unity in CSTO, “certain position” by member states over Russian-Ukrainian conflict

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Challenges are many. We took the risk to compile the program of our presidency in the organization so that we could try to solve the problems that we have, especially on the borders of CSTO member states. I do not speak of your experience in vain. You have a great memory. You know well both the Caucasus and Central Asia. We have problems there. Let us try to resolve them and, as much as possible, bring the Collective Security Treaty Organization together in these difficult times. You see what is happening on the perimeter,” BelTA quoted President Lukashenko as saying.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that all members of the CSTO should unite and act together.