February 13, 2023, 16:42 Artsakh President launches constitutional amendment process

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Guided by Paragraph 2 of Article 162 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, according to which a process of the Constitutional Amendment was initiated regarding the election of the republic’s President by the National Assembly and its specificities in case of the post of the President becoming vacant in the conditions of the martial law. On February 13, the Draft Constitutional Amendment was submitted to the National Assembly for discussion,” reads the press release.