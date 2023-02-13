The Ukrainian people in the conflict with Russia are ‘doing dirty work’ that the US would not want to do, former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told the Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus).

February 13, 2023, 16:03 Former Pentagon chief says US uses Ukraine to achieve goals against Russia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The pranksters called Esper on behalf of former Ukrainian President Petr Poroshenko and asked the former Pentagon chief for his opinion on US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. "The Ukrainian people are doing the dirty work of what we never wanted to do here in the United States, which is why we should continue to support you [Ukraine] with everything we can, whether it's munitions or arms or intelligence," Esper said. According to him, the expansion of Russian influence in other countries, including Africa, "is a problem" for the United States.

At the same time, the former Pentagon chief expressed concern that US technology could end up in the hands of other countries because of arms deliveries to Ukraine. He stressed that it was important for the US to make sure that its technology would not fall into the wrong hands.