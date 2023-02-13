I am sure that all the problems we face are solvable. A working consultation chaired by Ruben Vardanyan was held

Today, chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, a working consultation was held with the participation of the leading staff of state bodies, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presenting the current situation, the State Minister noted that the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan has been continuing for more than two months, with serious consequences for both the economy and all other spheres of public life.

"Although the challenges are profound, the society responds to them with dignity. We constantly communicate with various groups of the population, there is really a great power in Artsakh, which is not visible outside. We need this inner strength to overcome difficulties together. There is a lot of work to be done. The works we have launched will be continued more actively. I am confident that all the problems we face are solvable," said the State Minister.

During the consultation, the heads of state bodies presented the current situation in their fields, a number of urgent issues were discussed.

Minister of Social Development and Migration Armen Mangasaryan informed that from February 21, it is planned to expand the list of essential goods provided with coupons. Currently, organizational and technical works are being carried out in that direction. In this context, the State Minister instructed to summarize the situation related to the instillation of the coupon system within a month, in order to make appropriate analyzes and, if necessary, to make corrections in the process.

Information was also presented on the progress of support measures aimed at mitigating the economic and social consequences of the blockade.

It was noted that the social assistance programs will be launched soon, as for the economic assistance program, the application process has already started. In parallel, work is being carried out to develop next-stage measures aimed at mitigating the consequences of the blockade.

The issue of preparation of spring agricultural work was also touched upon. Minister of Agriculture Hrant Safaryan presented information on the provision of seeds and diesel fuel. Urgent issues related to education, healthcare, infrastructure and a number of other areas were also discussed during the consultation.