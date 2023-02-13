US Embassy urges its citizens to urgently leave Russia

The U.S. Embassy in Russia has urged U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia because of the unpredictable consequences amid the conflict in Ukraine. Americans already in Russia should leave the country immediately, according to a message published on the website of the U.S. embassy, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It notes that U.S. citizens could be subjected to potential harassment and detention by Russian authorities. They may be denied access to consular assistance, mobilized, or prevented from leaving the country.

The report notes that the U.S. Embassy's ability to help Americans leave Russia is now severely limited, and that transportation options may suddenly become even more limited.