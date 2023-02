The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria following the devastating 7,7-magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6 has reached 34,179.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll in Turkey stood at 29,605 as of Sunday, CNN reported.

In Syria, the total number of deaths stands at 4,574.