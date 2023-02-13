Iran announces continuation of negotiations on resumption of nuclear agreement

Negotiations on the resumption of the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have continued at different rates over the past year and a half, but they have been conducted in a concerted and continuous manner, and that communications between the two sides are now ongoing, Ali Baqeri, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs and Iran's chief negotiator of the nuclear agreement, told Lebanese TV channel al-Manar, news.am informs.

The high-ranking diplomat also noted that one of the Islamic Republic's main red lines is the issue of guarantees by which the opposite side adheres to its commitments.

"The Islamic Republic has said that it sees no obstacles to completing the agreement, even in the short term, within a framework that respects its red lines and interests," he added.

According to Baqeri, Western countries have failed to use the recent foreign-backed unrest in the country as leverage in the negotiations.

He said the West has made a "miscalculation" regarding recent developments in Iran.

"Regarding developments inside Iran, (Western states) may have made a miscalculation, but when they faced the realities, they came up empty-handed and had nothing to criticize for at the negotiating table," he said.

Negotiations to renew the 2015 agreement began in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021. The aim of the talks for the Iranian side was to lift sanctions and examine the seriousness of the U.S. intention to join the JCPOA.

However, discussions have been stalled since August 2022 due to Washington's categorical refusal to lift all sanctions that were imposed on Tehran by the previous U.S. administration, Tasnim reported.