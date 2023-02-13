The American military shot down another unidentified flying object, this time near Lake Huron, not far from the Canadian border. This is the fourth such incident since the beginning of February, news.am informs.

February 13, 2023, 13:51 US military shoots down 4th unidentified flying object, this time near Lake Huron

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The object was shot down on Sunday by the US Air Force and National Guard pilots, said Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin from the state of Michigan.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, citing representatives of the Canadian authorities, the object was shot down about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) from the US border.

According to a US Congress member's aide, the object had an octagonal shape and was located at an altitude of 20,000 feet—a little more than 6 kilometers, posing a threat to commercial aircraft.

The American mass media, citing an unnamed representative of the US administration, informed that several threads were hanging from the object.

According to the Pentagon, the object did not pose a military threat, but the US military believes it could have been used for intelligence purposes.

It's not yet known if the object that was shot down near Lake Huron was connected to the incidents last weekend, but the US Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed airspace to civilian flights, first in Montana and then in Lake Michigan airspace, to assist the Defense Department's operation.

Later, the airspace was reopened.